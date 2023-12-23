Srikakulam: Will file plea against Land Titling Act says District Bar Association chief Dr Yenni Suryanara Rao

Srikakulam : District Bar Association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao said they will file writ petition in AP High Court soon challenging AP Land Titling Act, 2022, apart continuing agitation against law.

He addressed the bar association general body meeting at bar association building on district court premises on Friday.

During the meeting, state bar council member G Vasudeva Rao, senior advocates V Krishna Chand, A Murali Mohan Rao, A Umamaheswara Rao, D Vijaya Laxmi, bar association secretary P Ramu and others also opposed the Land Titling Act which, they said, will pose threat to people’s rights on land and they will lose their right to knock the doors of civil courts if their rights, title on lands are violated by any means in any manner.

They also explained that representatives of all intellectual organisations, professional associations, farmers’ unions, leaders and cadres of Left parties and affiliated unions are strongly opposing the Act and demanding the government to repeal it.