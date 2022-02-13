Stage set to make PFR, Milan-2022 a grand success

Visakhapatnam: Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Sameer Sharma has directed the authorities to ensure that the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan-2022 events are being held in a hassle-free manner in Visakhapatnam this month. On Saturday, he along with District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna, and other officials, visited the city and inspected the progress of the arrangements made for the ensuing major events.

Later, he took part in the coordination meeting at the Collectorate with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta along with other officials. Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said that the President, Chief Minister, several Union Ministers and State Ministers will be attending the PFR scheduled on 21st of this month and Milan-2022 from February 25 to March 4.

He directed the officials to make the district as attractive as possible by highlighting the culture of the port city. Stalls should be facilitated, underlining the importance of eco-friendly and organic products, Khadi products and diverse cuisines, he mentioned.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta explained the arrangements in place for the PFR and Milan-2022 events. Earlier, District Collector, A Mallikarjuna explained the development, beautification, repair of roads, bridges and sanitation activities being carried out in the district in view of the major events.

The Collector said necessary repairs and painting are being done at several flyover bridges in the district. Beautification works at several places, including Thotlakonda, VMRDA Park, Kailasagiri, are also in progress, he added.

Special digital screening and a seating arrangement for 5,000 people were also taken up, the Collector mentioned. City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha explained the police preparedness to ensure maintenance of law and order, streamline the traffic and security arrangements for the upcoming events.

District Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, VMRDA Commissioner Venkata Ramana Reddy, Paderu Sub-Collector Abhishek, and Navy officials were also present.