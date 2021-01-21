State to extend all support to investors, industrialists: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stated that the discoveries by scientists and latest innovations will take the centre stage in attracting investments and the state government will extend its support to such initiatives.

Visiting the MedTech Zone here on Wednesday, the minister formally inaugurated Skill Vignan Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government will extend support to investors and industrialists, who are committed to scientific research and innovation.

"The government focuses more on skill resources in creating conducive infrastructure for the industries. The newly inaugurated centre will help the youth hone their skills and be industry-ready," said the minister.

He said the government was taking a big leap towards building a strong future for the industrial sectors.

Goutham Reddy called upon scientists to take up research that would improve the standards of living of people in society. The minister, who enquired about the equipment and various products at the zone, lauded the services of the employees and researches of the firm.

The minister was all praise for the zone for its services during the period of dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, he also inaugurated the latest equipment for medical diagnosis at the zone.

APIIC MD Raveen Kumar Reddy and scientists from the MedTech zone, among others took part.