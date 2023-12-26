Live
- Meat for Kids?
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
Just In
Steel plant union leaders take out a protest
Highlights
Opposing the decision to partner with Jindal Steel, a massive protest was carried out by Visakhpatnam Steel Plant unions in the city on Tuesday
Visakhapatnam: Opposing the decision to partner with Jindal Steel, a massive protest was carried out by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant unions in the city on Tuesday.
Led under the leadership of AITUC general secretary D Adinarayana, INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, CITU honourable president J. Ayodhya Ramu and other trade union leaders, the demands also included implementation of 2017 wage revision, scrapping material supply agreement with Jindal, merging VSP with the SAIL and providing jobs to the rest of displaced persons.
The protest was carried at Ukkunagaram near main administration building of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS