Steel plant union leaders take out a protest

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the decision to partner with Jindal Steel, a massive protest was carried out by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant unions in the city on Tuesday.

Led under the leadership of AITUC general secretary D Adinarayana, INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, CITU honourable president J. Ayodhya Ramu and other trade union leaders, the demands also included implementation of 2017 wage revision, scrapping material supply agreement with Jindal, merging VSP with the SAIL and providing jobs to the rest of displaced persons.

The protest was carried at Ukkunagaram near main administration building of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.