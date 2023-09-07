Stuck in sea, TN fishermen reach ashore after a while

Visakhapatnam: Following an engine failure of the boat they were travelling, a group of Tamil Nadu fishermen got stuck in the middle of the sea.

However, relief came to them when they reached ashore safely with the help of the Coast Guard personnel.

The fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard when they got struck 200 nautical miles away from the coast.

Gripped by fear, close to 10 fishermen spent hours in the middle of the sea.