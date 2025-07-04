Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia becomes first woman fighter pilot in IN

Visakhapatnam: Breaking barriers and paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy, Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman to be streamed into the fighter stream of naval aviation.

As the Indian Navy celebrated the winging ceremony of the second Basic Hauk Conversion course organised at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia received the prestigious ‘Wings of Gold’ alongside Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, ACNS (Air). It’s a proud moment for the Indian Naval Aviation as a big leap has been taken towards Nari Shakti in combat roles.

Soon, SLt Aastha Poonia will be flying MiG-29K aircraft or the naval version of the Rafale fighter jet.

The Indian Navy inducted women officers as pilots and Naval Air Operations Officers in MR aircraft and helicopters. The graduation was celebrated at the INS Dega on July 3.

The Indian Navy mentioned that streaming of SLt Aastha Poonia into the combat roles highlights the Indian Navy's commitment towards gender inclusivity in naval aviation, promoting Nari Shakti, fostering a culture of equality and opportunity and marking a new chapter in naval aviation.