Sujala Sravanthi to be revived in a time-bound manner

Visakhapatnam: Withthe revival of Sujala Sravanthi project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is set to transform the fortunes of North Andhra, asserted TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Underlining how the long-pending agrarian aspirations are going to become a reality soon during a media conference held in Gajuwaka party office on Friday, Srinivasa Rao said the project was envisaged to provide irrigation to eight lakh acres and drinking water to nearly 30 lakh people and it would become a lifeline for the region. “With a water network centred around Visakhapatnam, the filling of the Yeluru reservoir through the Polavaram left canal, and the interlinking of Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Champavathi rivers, the Chief Minister has once again demonstrated his long-term planning that would benefit scores of people. He has set a target to complete the project within two years, a move that will decisively alter the lives of millions,” he reiterated.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Srinivasa Rao alleged that all major irrigation works in North Andhra came to a standstill during the previous government’s rule. “Jagan Mohan Reddy announced projects worth Rs 17,000 crore, but it remained on paper. On top of it, North Andhra was reduced to a hub for ganja cultivation, and Rushikonda was exploited by Jagan’s coterie,” he alleged.

Further, Srinivasa Rao criticised that several companies like Franklin Templeton, HCL, IBM and HSBC disappeared from Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP’s rule. People were also misled with false propaganda over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he mentioned.

On the contrary, the MLA said the coalition government had restarted irrigation projects worth Rs 27,941 crore with the Chief Minister insisting on their completion within two years.

Highlighting the Bhogapuram Airport project and fresh investments from companies such as TCS, ArcelorMittal, and renewable energy ventures, Srinivasa Rao said they serve as indicators of a new economic dawn of the region. “These projects will generate thousands of jobs. It was our coalition government that secured Rs 11,440 crore from the Centre to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, restoring 80 percent of its operational capacity,” he noted.

The coalition government is committed not merely to addressing North Andhra’s perennial irrigation and drinking water woes, but also to usher in a bright future through industrial growth, IT, and agriculture development, Srinivasa Rao stressed.