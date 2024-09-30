Live
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
Just In
Sun International bags coveted award
The city-based Sun International Institute Tourism and Management bagged the award of thee best tourism educational institution in the Stat
Visakhapatnam: The city-based Sun International Institute Tourism and Management bagged the award of the best tourism educational institution in the State.
The State-level award was presented to the institution on the occasion of the ‘World Tourism Day’. Chairman and Managing Director of the institution Srikanth Jasti and Executive Director Asha Jasti received the award from AP Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.
Speaking on the occasion, they informed that a number of students in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad have been trained in their institution for the past 20 years.
Along with the academics, students were also exposed to cultural arts, sports and other extracurricular activities at the institution.
The award has set a new standard for them to achieve and increased their responsibility, the couple mentioned after receiving the award.