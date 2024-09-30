  • Menu
Sun International bags coveted award

Sun International Institute Tourism and Management CMD Srikanth Jasti and Executive Director Asha Jasti receiving award from AP Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh
Sun International Institute Tourism and Management CMD Srikanth Jasti and Executive Director Asha Jasti receiving award from AP Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

Highlights

The city-based Sun International Institute Tourism and Management bagged the award of thee best tourism educational institution in the Stat

Visakhapatnam: The city-based Sun International Institute Tourism and Management bagged the award of the best tourism educational institution in the State.

The State-level award was presented to the institution on the occasion of the ‘World Tourism Day’. Chairman and Managing Director of the institution Srikanth Jasti and Executive Director Asha Jasti received the award from AP Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking on the occasion, they informed that a number of students in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad have been trained in their institution for the past 20 years.

Along with the academics, students were also exposed to cultural arts, sports and other extracurricular activities at the institution.

The award has set a new standard for them to achieve and increased their responsibility, the couple mentioned after receiving the award.

