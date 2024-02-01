Suspense continues on TDP Palasa ticket

Srikakulam : Suspense is continuing on Palasa Assembly constituency TDP ticket as the party high command is still considering candidates.

Party Palasa constituency in-charge Gouthu Sirisha is daughter of TDP senior leader and former minister Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji and granddaughter of freedom fighter and noted politician Gouthu Latchanna. Sirisha contested in 2019 election on TDP ticket but lost to YSRCP nominee Seediri Appala Raju.

Sirisha belongs to Sri Sayana community and YSRCP candidate, Appala Raju belongs to fishermen community. This time TDP is planning to choose a candidate from fishermen community for Palasa. Against this backdrop, a seasoned politician Juttu Thatha Rao’s name is making rounds. He had taken voluntary retirement from his service as additional commissioner for goods and services tax (GST). He is from fishermen community. Thatha Rao is making his efforts to get the ticket and met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and is putting pressure on the party high command through his community elders.

On the other hand, Jana Sena Party Palasa in-charge T Durga Rao has been expecting party ticket under the alliance quota to which TDP leader G Sirisha and her followers are opposed. Finalisation of names for Palasa ticket has become a difficult task to the party high command.