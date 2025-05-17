Sustainability, a new growth engine for MSMEs: Minister

Visakhapatnam: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas emphasised that sustainability is not merely a goal but the new growth engine for MSME.

Speaking at the ‘Sustainability Summit 2025’, the minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s roactive role in sustainable development. Highlighting the government initiatives that focused on renewable energy, clean manufacturing, and circular economy models, the minister noted that the state, with its strategic coastal advantage and growing industrial base, is uniquely positioned to set national benchmarks in green growth.

Further, Kondapalli Srinivas emphasised that the MSMEs are not only the backbone of employment and entrepreneurship in AP but also vital change agents in the global sustainability movement.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Andhra Pradesh, the event that focused on the theme ‘towards a greener and resilient future’ saw experts from the sustainability sector sharing insights into the topic.

The state government is introducing targeted schemes to support adoption of green technologies, facilitate low-interest funding for eco-conscious businesses, build export capabilities for sustainable products and provide training to help small enterprises align with global ESG standards, Minister for MSME mentioned.

Focusing on the district’s strategic efforts to support sustainable industrialisation, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad outlined local government initiatives to promote renewable energy adoption, waste management, and MSME development that are aligned with state and national sustainability goals.

“Visakhapatnam is committed to creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth that benefits both industry and community,” he stated.

Chief sustainability officer, Greenko Group Rambabu Paravastu highlighted Greenko’s achievements, including India’s largest renewable energy storage hub in Kurnool, producing over 6,000 MW of clean energy, and advancements in green hydrogen and ammonia production. Announcing the launch of an Innovation Hub for clean-tech startups, he positioned the state as a leader in sustainable

innovation.

Chairman of CII AP G Murali Krishna emphasised the state’s potential to lead in sustainability through renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green industry, and coastal resilience. “Sustainability is no longer an option but a critical strategy for future-ready businesses and resilient communities,” he stated.

Chairman of CII, Visakhapatnam DVS Narayana Raju highlighted the summit’s vision of a greener and resilient Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in integrating circular economy principles and sustainable manufacturing to enhance regional competitiveness.