Tadikonda: Brace for big celebrations says N Chandrababu Naidu

Tadikonda : June4, 2024 will witness large scale celebrations just as the ‘Narkasura Vadha’ is celebrated on the eve of Deepavali. That would be the day when the NDA alliance government would start rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing Prajagalam road show at Tadikonda on Saturday.

Naidu said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started his governance with destruction of Prajavedika, the NDA alliance government will start with reconstruction of Prajavedika and construction of the capital city Amaravati. He said Tadikonda is part of the Amaravati region and by now should have seen prosperity but the government of the day had ruined it.

Referring to the alliance of three parties, Naidu said though three parties had joined hands to defeat the YSRCP government, their agenda was one and with mutual help they will put the state back on the fast track of development. “Amaravati Rakshana” would get the top most priority and there is no force that can stop the growth of Amaravati and completion of the Polavaram project,” he said. Introducing the TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and TDP candidate for Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar, Naidu said it was now the responsibility of the people to ensure thumping majority for these candidates who will be always with them.

He assured the people that Amaravati would be the latest and updated version of Cyberabad which had now become an IT hub and had created lakhs of jobs.



Similarly, Vizag would be developed as financial capital and special focus on development of Kurnool city would also be laid. The NDA alliance government will ensure that 20 lakh jobs in five years were provided. Mega DSC will be among the very first decisions to be implemented after June 4, Naidu said.

He said he bows before the women activists of Amaravati JAC who are relentlessly fighting for saving Amaravati. He said this government did not solve the drinking water problems of Tadikonda. It is a government which did not fill even a single pothole on the roads. But once the alliance government was formed it would take up the programme to solve the drinking water problem of the villages under the Amaravati capital region. He said the alliance partners were ready to start development of the state. It was now for the people to be ready to ensure massive victory for the three parties TDP, BJP and JSP, he added.

