TDP demands probe into frequent industrial mishaps in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam: An inquiry should be conducted involving a sitting judge of the High Court on frequent pharma accidents that recur in north Andhra districts, demanded TDP north Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he alleged that the leaders of the YSRCP are playing with people’s lives by accepting monthly ‘formalities’ from the pharma companies. Venkanna questioned why the owners of the Sahithi Pharma Private Limited were not taken into police custody. He said the company was sealed following pressure from different sections of people.

He stated that the industrial managements are responsible for complying with safety standards and why the owners are neglecting them, posing a great risk for the life of the employees.

The TDP north Andhra in-charge wondered what deal did Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath strike with the Sahithi Pharma Private Limited.

Further, Venkanna demanded an announcement of compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. Similarly, he demanded that the government should extend support to the injured for lifetime.

Speaking about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Delhi visit, Venkanna mentioned that there is a need to reveal to the people why the Chief Minister frequents Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Venkanna alleged that the CM meets them to get rid of CBI cases and not for the benefit of people of the state. He wondered why UPI payments are not being implemented while making sand and liquor transactions in the state. He added that in order to earn illegal income, the state government is not allowing digital payments for such

transactions.