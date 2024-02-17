TDP, YSRCP in high stakes game in Kovur

Nellore : This time, elections in Kovur Assembly constituency has turned into litmus test for both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP. Both parties are leaving no stone unturned to win.

The unchallenged continuous victory of Congress candidate came to a halt after TDP came into existence in 1983. Till then Congress had won the elections seven times in Kovur constituency. It lost in 1989 and 2004. Prasanna Kumar Reddy won on behalf of YSRCP in 2012 and later in 2019.

Late Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy is the first man to get elected from Kovur constituency on TDP ticket by defeating Congress nominee Chevuru Devakumar Reddy with a majority of 17,077 votes in 1985 elections.

Following differences with Chandrababu Naidu ,Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy joined Congress and defeated his TDP rival and political guru Bejawada Papi Reddy in 1989 elections.

After death of Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Prasannakumar Reddy joined the TDP and defeated Congress nominee Pellakuru Ramachandra Reddy in 1992 byelections with the majority of around 25,000 votes and continued his winning spree in 1994, 1999 and 2009.

However, he also quit TDP following political differences with Chandrababu Naidu and joined YSRCP and defeated TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in 2012 byelections with a majority of 23,594 votes and Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy with a majority of 39,891 votes in 2019. elections. Prasanna lost in 2014 in the hands of TDP candidate Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy.

He is likely to contest again on YSRCP ticket for Assembly this time.

However, the TDP is yet to name its candidate. It is learnt that search for a strong candidate is on. The party got various survey reports and also a ground report from Nara Lokesh as he had discussions with local leaders during his Yuva Galam padayatra. Polamreddy is said to be pitching for his son Dinesh Reddy in his place.

Meanwhile, it is being said that TDP may have to leave the seat to JSP as part of seat sharing. A clear picture would emerge in another week or 10 days, party sources add.