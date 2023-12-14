Telugu Shakti chief dares CM to contest against him in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : If Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy truly loves north Andhra, Telugu Shakti president B V Ram dared him to contest against him from Visakhapatnam in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he informed that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not contesting from Visakhapatnam, Ram said he would contest from Pulivendula.

The Telugu Shakti president pointed out that the state has fallen behind in all sectors during the YSRCP’s governance. He accused the YSRCP government for illegally removing names from the voters’ list for the fear of defeat in the ensuing elections. “The person who is on bail for the past 10 years failed to administer the state in all aspects,” he mentioned.

Further, Ram said he lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India about a massive deletion of votes in the state. He said the Election Commission would visit the state on 22nd and 23rd of this month and look into the issue of the deletion of votes.

Expressing hope that the Jana Sena-TDP alliance would win majority seats in the upcoming elections, Ram said the people of AP look forward to the change. Later, Ram along with GVMC 32nd ward corporator Kandula Nagaraju participated in distribution of uniforms to auto-rickshaw drivers in Poorna Market area. TDP women leader K Lakshmi, P Nikunj and JSP leader G Jagadish were present.