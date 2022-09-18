Three capitals only to divert people's attention: GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: The issue of three capitals has been brought up again to divert people's attention, pointed out BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao. Taking part in the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the MP said the three-capital proposal was nothing but a political move to divert the people of the state from core issues.

He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Gajuwaka constituency convenor K Narasinga Rao as a part of the PM's birthday celebrations. Agreeing that injustice was meted out to the farmers of Amaravati and the BJP would always extend its support to them, the MP opined there is a need for corruption-free governance in the state and it is possible only if BJP comes to power.

Further, he said the economy is weakening in the state gradually and urged the ruling party not to mislead the people. Later, the MP along with the BJP leaders took part in the beach cleanup drive. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others took part in the PM's birthday celebration held at the party office in Vizag.