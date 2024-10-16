Three Cheers: Where women raise a toast to booze business

Visakhapatnam: In what seems to be a male-dominated space for eons, women have embarked upon the retail liquor segment like never before.

And that is what the statistics indicate in the lottery process carried out to allot liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh that came to a close on Monday.

While the system was introduced to bring in transparency in the liquor trade statewide, women venturing into the liquor business have gone up in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

As the state government facilitated a platform to operate retail liquor business in the draw of lots, the distinct feature garnered heaps of applications for each liquor shop. Rubbing shoulders with men, women vied with one another to get the license for the liquor shop.

In order to tighten the noose and avoid domination of local strongmen, the state government was keen on sticking to the lottery system to allot retail liquor outlets to the prospective applicants. In connection with it, women in both Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli secured the top slot in getting their applications through.

While women secured 31 government-run liquor shops in Visakhapatnam, 25 shops have been allotted to women in Anakapalli.

However, whether the women applicants would operate the liquor business or the male counterparts of their families would focus on it is yet to be seen. Clarity on this aspect is expected to arrive in a week or two.

An army of applicants feel sentimental about their business deals and hence prefer to apply for the allotment of the outlet in the name of the woman of the family. Also, in several cases, a majority of women feel reluctant to run a liquor store for apparent reasons.

A similar situation is dittoed in the political scenario as well. Even as women representatives contest in elections in alignment with the reserved political positions, in most cases, their respective husbands or the male family members would run the show. Such a trend is witnessed in public representatives contesting in panchayats and municipalities.

When it comes to retail liquor trade, a similar trend is followed while operating government-run liquor stores as well.

Sharing her opinion with The Hans India, Suman Kumari, a liquor outlet operator from Odisha, says, “When we tried for five liquor shops, we got lucky for one outlet. Although there is no prior experience for me in the field, I wanted to try my hand at it.”

Likewise, Srikakulam-based G Suhasini, who has been allotted a liquor store, mentions that she has applied for two liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram. “However, I was allotted a shop in Vizag. Since I belong to the business family, I am quite confident that I would be successful in this business as well,” she exudes confidence.

When asked whether there was any pressure from the local syndicates or political leaders to apply for the liquor outlet, Suhasini responded stating that no one approached her for it.

Despite being a male-dominated domain, women express confidence that they look forward to making their presence felt in the alcoholic beverage industry.