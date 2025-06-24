Three die, 16 injured as an over-speeding lorry rams into a fleet of vehicles

Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that occurred at Lankelapalem in Anakapalli, three died and 16 injured as a lorry collided with vehicles stationed at a traffic signal point.

The lorry had hit a fleet of cars and bikes that were waiting at the signal point at NH-16.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the lorry was proceeding towards Anakapalli.

Some of the injured were admitted to Anakapalli hospital, while others were shifted to a hospital at Aganampudi.

According to the police, the driver of the lorry rammed into the stationed vehicles due to over-speeding as he lost control. A case was registered and investigation is in progress. The police suspect that the lorry driver lost control due to inebriated condition.

Expressing concern over the deaths caused due to the accident, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that the incident was deeply disturbing and a detailed probe will be launched into the case.