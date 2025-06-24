Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Three die, 16 injured as an over-speeding lorry rams into a fleet of vehicles
Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that occurred at Lankelapalem in Anakapalli, three died and 16 injured as a lorry collided with vehicles stationed at...
Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that occurred at Lankelapalem in Anakapalli, three died and 16 injured as a lorry collided with vehicles stationed at a traffic signal point.
The lorry had hit a fleet of cars and bikes that were waiting at the signal point at NH-16.
The incident occurred on Monday night when the lorry was proceeding towards Anakapalli.
Some of the injured were admitted to Anakapalli hospital, while others were shifted to a hospital at Aganampudi.
According to the police, the driver of the lorry rammed into the stationed vehicles due to over-speeding as he lost control. A case was registered and investigation is in progress. The police suspect that the lorry driver lost control due to inebriated condition.
Expressing concern over the deaths caused due to the accident, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that the incident was deeply disturbing and a detailed probe will be launched into the case.