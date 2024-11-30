Live
Three women attacked with acid while travelling in a bus
In a gory incident, a woman was attacked with acid when she was onboard an RTC bus near Kancharapalem.
The incident happened on Friday night near ITI junction. Along with the victim, two other women were injured when the chemical liquid was thrown by an unidentified attacker. They developed breathing difficulties.
Hearing their screams, the bus driver halted the vehicle and came to the rescue of the victims. With the assistance of the co-passengers and locals, the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
A case was registered at Kancharapalem police station and an investigation was launched.
