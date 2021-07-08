Trade unions resolve to intensify agitation against VSP privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the Centre's move to privatise Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and 100 per cent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the all-party trade unions staged a protest here on Wednesday. As a part of the nationwide protest, a dharna was staged at VSP main administration building.

Speaking on the occasion, VSP recognition union president J Ayodhya Ram said the SAIL and the RINL industries were still public sector units because of the continuous efforts made by the trade unions to protect the steel industry and resolve labour issues from time to time.

Further, the union leader alleged that the managements of the two organisations try to retaliate when the union representatives and workers fight for their rights and against the privatisation of the industries.

Trade union representatives Gandham Venkata Rao, D Adinarayana, Ganapathi Reddy and Kommineni Srinivas said a Transaction Advisory Committee and a Legal Advisory Committee were set up in Delhi on June 22 for the sale of RINL.

They warned if the decision of privatisation is not withdrawn, unions will teach a befitting lesson soon and they said trade unions decided to intensify their protest on July 10.

The all-party trade union representatives Y T Das, Simhachalam, K Satyanarayana Rao, Mastanappa and activists participated in the dharna.