Union Minister Kumaraswamy Assures Continued Support for Visakha Steel Plant

Union Minister Kumaraswamy visited Visakhapatnam to inspect the Visakha Steel Plant and affirmed its importance to the country's economic development. During his visit, he emphasized the plant's significance in providing livelihoods for many people and expressed the government's commitment to safeguarding its operations.

Addressing concerns about the potential closure of the plant, Kumaraswamy reassured that there is no such threat and that production will continue at 100 percent capacity with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the plant for its contribution to the nation's growth and expressed confidence in its future success.

The visit follows a inspection by the Union Minister of Visakhapatnam Steel Industry, underscoring the government's active involvement in the plant's operations and its commitment to supporting the steel industry.