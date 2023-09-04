Union Minister launches Vizag International Cruise Terminal

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that from the present capacity of 2,000 passengers, the cruise capacity would go up to 9 lakh by 2030.

Inaugurating four major projects of Visakhpatnam Port Authority (VPA), including Vizag International Cruise Terminal, development of Trunk Parking Terminal, capacity augmentation of OR I and OR II and construction of covered storage shed-2 at the port, the Union Minister mentioned that the VPA is making advancement in terms of its capacity enhancement and Visakhpatnam has the ecosystem to support the large scale development of the port.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism Shripad Y Naik said the Vizag International Cruise Terminal is aimed to position Visakhpatnam as a prominent cruise tourism destination of India.

The cruise terminal was launched in the presence of Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MPs GVL Narasimha Rao, MVV Satyanarayana and BV Satyavathi and VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu, among others.