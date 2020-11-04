'Valasa' to portray painful experience of migrants

Visakhapatnam: Unmindful of the scorching heat, they embark on a tedious trek that lasted for weeks.

While a majority of them treaded without any footwear, others did not even have enough money to feed themselves during the tiresome itinerary that waited for them.

Despite the ordeals they come across, their burning desire to reach their hometown made them brush aside the pain they have endured and march towards their destination.

Encapsulating slices of over 20 migrants' painful experience and their 12-hour-long adventurous journey into a movie, filmmaker Suneel Kumar Reddy is all excited when he shares the theme of his 22nd feature film 'Valasa' (migration) with The Hans India.

As the name suggests, the film portrays the pain experienced by migrant workers while heading to their native villages in times of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Though they do meet Good Samaritans during their journey, the baggage they carried outweighs a few pleasant experiences that came on their way. "It is pathetic to think how over 10 crore migrants were left to their fate for no fault of theirs. It mirrored our preparedness when a crisis such as this emerges. The pandemic has given us an opportunity to rethink our development structure, chalk out a plan to protect our workforce at least in future. Unfortunately, there is no appropriate statistics to extend logistic support to the migrant labourers who lost their livelihood overnight. An apparent flaw in the system has thus been brought to the fore. It triggers an alert as a sense of betrayal continues to haunt migrant workers," explains Suneel Kumar Reddy, a recipient of five Nandi awards for his thought-provoking movies.

Valasa is a compilation of over 20 migrants and their restless attempt to reach their hometown despite the difficulties they face. What happens when people belonging to different classes meet during their travel? Will they sail through the ordeals? Or will they give up is what the rest of the story deals with.

With Manoj Nandam and Teju along with Vinay Mahadev and Gowri essaying the lead roles, the film-maker says the movie is ready to hit the theatres soon. As a part of his next project, Suneel is working on 'Honey Trap'.