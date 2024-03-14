  • Menu
Velagapudi: District election officers told to expedite EPIC distribution

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena holds video conference with district electoral officers from the Secretariat on Wednesday

Highlights

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the district election officers to expedite the disposal of pending forms and start distribution of Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the voter.

He was addressing the district election officers through video conference from the Secretariat here reviewing the arrangements for the elections since the schedule may be announced any time.

He said that the district election officers, the commissioners of police, superintendents of police of all the districts should implement the model code of conduct once the election schedule was announced.

The additional CEO MN Harendira Prasad, Deputy CEOs K Visweswara Rao, S Malli Babu, section officer Srinivasa Rao and others participated.

