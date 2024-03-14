Live
- EC to focus on 'inducement-free' LS elections in K’taka, says top official
- Sam Altman's Revelation: Texting Elon Musk Amid OpenAI Lawsuit
- Telangana Chief Minister to extend support to Ukku stir
- 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tourney: Clynical G9 qualify for Super League
- Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with 2 silver at Para World Cup
- India take 3-0 series lead with 7-wkt win over Lanka
- Arsenal, Barca reach Champions League QF
- Adopt scientific methods in sheep, goat rearing farmers told
- Unraveling The Role Of The Shivamogga ISIS Module In The Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast
- After AR Murugadoss, Atlee, another Tamil director set to step into Bollywood
Just In
Velagapudi: District election officers told to expedite EPIC distribution
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the district election officers to expedite the disposal of pending forms and start distribution of Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the voter.
Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the district election officers to expedite the disposal of pending forms and start distribution of Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the voter.
He was addressing the district election officers through video conference from the Secretariat here reviewing the arrangements for the elections since the schedule may be announced any time.
He said that the district election officers, the commissioners of police, superintendents of police of all the districts should implement the model code of conduct once the election schedule was announced.
The additional CEO MN Harendira Prasad, Deputy CEOs K Visweswara Rao, S Malli Babu, section officer Srinivasa Rao and others participated.