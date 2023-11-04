Velagapudi: Vigilance handbook helpful for probe agencies said CS K S Jawahar Reddy

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Releasing the comprehensive vigilance manual and vigilance handbook brought out by the AP Vigilance commission as part of the Vigilance Week awareness celebrations at the Secretariat here on Friday, chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy said that Vigilance Week celebrations would create awareness among people against the corruption.

He said that this year’s slogan for the Vigilance Week was ‘Say no to Corruption, Commit to the Nation’. The Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau have jointly been organising awareness programmes across the state to create awareness on corruption among the citizens, students and other sections.

He complimented the AP Vigilance Commission for bringing out the second edition of comprehensive vigilance manual which would be helpful to the Vigilance and Enforcement and investigative agencies.

The chief secretary that the manual includes the latest enactments, rules and regulations, circulars and the judgments of the supreme court and various high courts and the land mark judgments delivered by the Central Administrative Tribunal.

In addition, the Vigilance Commission also brought out handbook on disciplinary proceedings which would help the disciplinary authority and inquiry authority and also the presiding officers. The handbook contained various enactments, regulations brought out by the government basing on various disciplinary proceedings, the maintenance of complaints and various court orders. The chief secretary said that efforts are on to introduce training programmes on capacity building to the Vigilance functionaries through Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Institute (APHRDI).

Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy said that there had been massive awareness among people on corruption and the ACB is also trying its level best to remove corruption in public life. So far, this year 90 trap cases of corruption were registered whereas it was only 30 previously. Director general of APHRDI R P Sisodia, vigilance and enforcement director general Kumar Viswajeet also spoke.

Earlier, state vigilance commissioner Veena Ish said that after the first edition was published in 2003, the revised edition of vigilance manual was brought out this year. She said that enquiries into around 1,600 ACB cases were pending with the government.

She recalled that during the Covid-19, trial of cases was undertaken online and now also the same is being continued if necessary. She underlined the importance of the judicial courts taking initiative to settle the vigilance cases. ACB additional director PhD Ramakrishna, joint director Adnan Nayeem Asmi, senior police officers and officials various departments also participated.