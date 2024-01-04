Veteran Kapu leader Mudragada left high and dry

Rajamahendravaram : Is YSRCP maintaining safe distance from Mudragada Padmanabham? If the recent developments are any indications, it appears so.

Speculations were rife that Mudragada had decided to join YSRCP and either he or his son would be given the ticket from one of the constituencies in this part. There were also speculations that the YSRCP had asked the veteran leader to be available in Kakinada so that he can meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s visit to the town as part of Samajika Pension Pempu programme on Wednesday.

This generated a lot of curiosity among the political circles and the local people. But finally it turned out that no such information was given to Mudragada and he did not come to Kakinada. His close friends said that he has not received any information from the Chief Minister's office or YSRCP leaders to come to Kakinada.

Meanwhile, Mudragada Padmanabham participated in a meeting with his supporters on January 1 (Monday). Some close friends went to Kirlampudi as per the invitation received from Mudragada’s office. He had even organised a dinner meeting for his followers.

Mudragada it may be mentioned here started the struggle for the Kapu reservation in 1991. Three decades have passed by now. He fought many against successive governments seeking reservation for the Kapus.

The then TDP government filed cases against many people, including Mudragada Padmanabham, for the violence that took place in Tuni. After coming to power, the YSRCP government dropped those cases. Mudragada had even met Jagan Mohan Reddy in the recent past and it was being said his joining the party was just a formality.

The sources said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested Mudragada to join YSRCP and had also promised to give ticket to one of his family members. Padmanabham's son Giri had on January 1 stated that someone from the family will contest this time from one of the three constituencies Pithapuram, Prathipadu and Jaggampeta.

But on Tuesday night, the YSRCP leadership announced new in-charges for these three constituencies as well, leaving Mudragada fans somewhat disappointed. The only option now available for them is to try and get Kakinada MP seat.