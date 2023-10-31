Live
Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 at VPA
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority is observing Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from October 30 to November 5 as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).
With the theme focused on ‘say no to corruption; commit to the nation’, the CVC is observing the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’.
As a part of the VAW, Deputy Chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey along with Chief Vigilance Officer P.L. Swami, heads of departments, senior officers, staff and employees have administered the integrity pledge.
The VAW is observed to create awareness among employees, associated personnel and the general public with a view to achieve transparency, accountability and fairness in their daily life which imbibes and inculcates ethics and values among them to fight against corruption. As a prelude to the observance, a three-month campaign started in August. In connection with this, capacity building programmes and training on PIDPI awareness were featured.