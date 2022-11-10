Vijayasai calls for making PM's visit a grand success

Visakhapatnam: Consider every effort to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's public meeting a grand success, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy appealed to public representatives.

Addressing a review meeting held with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other key leaders of the YSRCP at Circuit House in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he asked the public representatives and leaders at various levels to work in coordination with the department officials and give their best in mobilising and streamlining the public for the PM's meeting scheduled at AUCE Grounds on November 12.

The MP stated that the volunteers of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts will play an important role in contacting the constituency in-charge and field level leaders to mobilise people for the public meeting in vehicles.

He said the details of the vehicles and the number of people attending the meeting would be uploaded in a special app group and sent to the control room. The public representatives were also told to follow traffic restrictions which will be in place during the PM's tour.

Further, Vijayasai Reddy asked the party cadre to gather 3 lakh people for the meeting.

Public representatives and other prominent people who participated in the meeting expressed their opinions and gave suggestions and recommendations.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MPs MVV Satyanarayana and BV Satyavathi, Visakhapatnam district party president M Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalli district president Karanam Dharmasri, MLAs, MLCs and North constituency coordinator KK Raju were present.

The MP along with the district officials visited AU Engineering College Grounds and examined the arrangements made for the public meeting.