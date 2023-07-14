Vijayawada: 4,400 students selected for admission into 4 IIITs

Vijayawada : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday released the final list of candidates selected for admission into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIITs) in the State.

He said 4,400 students will be admitted for the first year course in four IIITs located at Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole and Srikakulam campuses.

He said 23,628 students who studied in government schools and 14,727 students from private schools have applied for admission and 4,400 of them secured admission based on merit.

Botcha released the final results of the students at a hotel here. Speaking on the occasion, he said a student who secured 599 marks in the SSC Public Examination has applied for admission. He said that for general students the cut off mark is 583. The Minister said the top 20 students who got admission were from the government schools and it only shows that the government was giving priority to education.

He said the counseling for admissions into courses will be held from July 20 to 25 and the first year classes will begin in the first week of August 2023. Giving details of counseling, he said the counseling will be held for admissions in Nuzvid campus and RK Valley on July 20 and 21.

Interviews for admissions into Ongole and Srikakulam campuses will be held on July 24 and 25.

The Minister said there are 1,100 seats in each campus and 911 of them are allotted for general category. Of the total seats, 63.98 per cent are reserved for girls and the rest 36.01 per cent for the boys.