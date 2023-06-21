Vijayawada: Ethiopian team studies cultivation systems in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : An 8-member team of Ethiopian government visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Tuesday to study the agriculture system and the implementation process of minimum support price (MSP) for agriculture products that are beneficial for farmers.

Along with World Bank representative Himesh Patel, the team members enquired about the process of soil testing, paddy procurement and supply of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers. The main motive of the study tour was to adopt the best cultivation systems from the State to implement in their country. Agriculturally, Ethiopia was backward when compared to other countries. Hence, the Ethiopian government is more interested in implementing the system, which has been followed in Andhra Pradesh to benefit their farmers. Ethiopia government Lead Executive Officer Yenenesh Egu Bezabih, Senior Director Chndo Achala Bulcha, Agri Research Director Addisu Bezabehali, Senior Manager Andualem Walelign, Adult Training Expert Abraham Tesfaye Beyene, Case Team Lead Redeat Arega Semagaa, Senior Analyst Elshaday Belete Tilabr are the members in the team.

The team members interacted with the farmers of Gollapudi, Rayanapad, and Pydurapadu and enquired about the best-cultivating systems that are being implemented by the government.

NTR district Agricultural Officer S Naga Manamma, DRC T Madhavi Latha and others explained the profitable methods in agriculture. Also, they explained several schemes that are under implementation in the State.

The Ethiopian government team Head Yenenesh Egu Bezabih said that his government was more interested in following the best methods of agriculture in AP. Later, the team inspected the vaccination camp that was organised by the Animal Husbandry department. The team also visited stalls arranged by Horticultural department and enquired about horticultural farming. Micro irrigation and its subsidies and other farm mechanisms were noted by the department officials.

Agricultural department Vijayawada Division Assistant Director B Venkateswara Rao, Vijayawada Rural Agricultural Officer B Ranganath Babu, Horticultural Assistant Director Balaji, Project Director Subhani, Animal Husbandry AD O Rajasekhar, VS D Harish and others accompanied the Ethiopian team.