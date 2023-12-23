  • Menu
Visakha north constituency coordinator KK Raju vista Vishnu temples amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi
On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Shri K. K. Raju, the Visakha North Constituency Coordinator and State NED CAP Chairman, visited several temples in the Visakha North Constituency to pay his respects to the deities.

In the 49th Ward, he visited the NGGOS Kolani Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Moving on to the 14th Ward, he visited the Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Seethammadhara. In the 55th Ward, he visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Thikkavanipalem.

Additionally, Sri Kodanda Sitarama Sampath visited the Venkateswara and Dhanalakshmi Ammavari temple in Golla Kancharapalem.

Several prominent individuals joined these temple visits, including Deputy Floor Leader, Party Mandal President Allu Shankara Rao, 14th Ward Corporator K. Anil Kumar Raju, Temple EOs Prasad and Shekhar, State Joint Secretary Kiran Raju, Ward Presidents K. P. Ratnakar, Security Srinu, I. Ravi Kumar, Temple Committee Members, village elders, association elders, and others.

These visits to the temples on Vaikuntha Ekadashi signify the reverence and devotion towards the deities and reflect the commitment to religious and cultural traditions in the Visakha North Constituency.

