Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee stir to be intensified

Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee has decided to intensify Ukku stir against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Briefing the media here on Sunday, committee chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao and Mantri Rajasekhar explained the details of the action plan. They alleged that the BJP government was trying to sell the VSP.

Narasinga Rao said all the main political parties in the State were extending support to the Ukku stir except the BJP.

Condemning the BJP's attitude, the committee members announced that they would stage a protest at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam on February 13. They also said that Visakha Bandh would be observed on February 23.

Mantri Rajasekhar said public meetings were being held across the State as a part of the agitation. On February 12, marking the 365 days of relay hunger strike camp, 365 employees and trade union leaders will stage a protest holding black flags, committee chairmen added. The committee members said opposing the Union government policies, Central trade unions had called for a two-day nation-wide bandh on February 23 and 24. They mentioned that a bandh was scheduled on February 23 as a part of the ongoing struggle under the slogan of 'Save India- Save People' campaign.