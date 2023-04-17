Visakhapatnam: 12-hour-long uninterrupted humour to enter records

Visakhapatnam: The comedy duo Pesala Kanaka Durga Prasad and Vemula Bhaskarachari joined hands to hold the attention of the audience with their relentless humour that lasted for 12 hours here on Sunday.

Covering about 126 topics, the comedy duo responded to the questions posed by the audience related to social, political, mythological, educational, medical, service, socio-fantasy, etc, during the 12-hour-long non-stop comedy programme.

While Kanaka Durga Prasad is an employee of Ship Building Centre and joint secretary of Haasya Priya Comedy Club, Bhaskarachari is an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and president of Creative Comedy Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers said the feat was aimed at breaking records and finding a place in the Limca Book of Records, Asia and India Book of Records.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, Centurion University Vice-Chancellor GSN Raju, Pydah Krishna Prasad, chairman of Pydah Educational Institutions, among others lauded the efforts made by the duo in entertaining the viewers with their sense of humour.

The event, jointly organised by Creative Comedy Club and Comedy Priya Comedy Club, began at 6:45 am on Sunday at Visakhapatnam Public Library and concluded at 6:48 pm.