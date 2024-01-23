Visakhapatnam: 14th All India Police Commando competition commences

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar termed 14th All India Police Commando Competition as the best contest for the commandos to showcase their skills.

Inaugurating the 14th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC)-2024 that commenced on Monday, the CP recalled that his career began in the greyhound wing. Along with teams from various states, paramilitary forces are also taking part in the competition, the CP said.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Meena said the competitions are hosted by Andhra Pradesh government at the AP Police Greyhounds training centre.

He mentioned that different state and central police forces are participating in the event. The Additional DGP informed that 23 teams are participating in the event, including teams from Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Of them, 16 teams of state police and seven teams of Central police agencies are participating. The platform will see over 750 commandos displaying their expertise. The competition is divided into five stages such as navigation, skill test, planning and presentation and firing.A team of 50 representatives from All India Sports Control Board will select the winners.

Income Tax Principal Chief Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Singh, State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Atul Singh, Greyhounds (Operations) DIG Koya Praveen and Visakhapatnam Range DIG Harikrishna, among others, were present at the inaugural of the event.