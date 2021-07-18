Visakhapatnam: 225 MBA students receive placement offers

Visakhapatnam: A total of 225 MBA students received placement offers through online campus recruitment drives conducted for the academic year 2021, informed GITAM Institute of Management Career Fulfilment deputy director Rohini Parimi here on Saturday.

She briefed that around 40 corporates such as Colgate, Nestlé, TVS Motors, Gati, Alstom, RIL, Big Bazaar, The Landmark Group, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, HDFC Ltd, Accenture, Invesco and many others have frequented despite the Covid Crisis. Federal Bank offered a CTC of 12 LPA and Exide industries 7.5 LPA, she added.

She mentioned that banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) being the dominating sector for the placements with 55.2 per cent of placements, ITES was at 7 per cent followed by FMCG and education at 6.4 per cent and the IT at 5.8 per cent.

The other sectors were ecommerce 4.7 per cent, real estate each at 4.7 per cent, manufacturing 2.9 per cent, retail 1.7 per cent, health care, financial services, consulting, and analytics at 0.6 per cent each.

About 86 per cent of the institution's MBA students got placement offers during the pandemic, the deputy director added.

Appreciating the students, Career Guidance Centre director of the institution C A Sreeram mentioned that strong focus on blended learning, provision of online platforms, intense employability skill programmes and a sound mentoring system to guide the students during their academic journey resulted in an excellent number of offers during these challenging times.