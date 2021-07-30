Visakhapatnam: 4 Maoist sympathisers surrender before cops

Visakhapatnam: Four sympathisers of the banned Communist Party of India surrendered at GK Veedhi police station.

The sympathisers were identified as Korabu Venkatarao (22), Murla Lakshmayya (18), Murala Rama Rao (27) and Korra Matsyaraju (26) of Pebbampalli village, GK Veedhi Mandal.

For the past few years, they worked as sympathisers of the Maoists. However, due to Maoist ideologies followed by the development programmes carried out by the government and the police in the Agency area in particular, the sympathisers surrendered in the presence of CI G Ashok Kumar, SI Shameer Shaik and Assistant Commandant, CRPF 234 Battalion camp Birender Kumar a few days back.

The sympathisers used to provide food to the Maoists, arrange stay and help them escape by informing the movement of the police.

The sympathisers said they gained confidence with the various welfare programmes being carried out by the police, including setting up of turmeric boilers, organising medical camps, laying of roads and various training programmes for placements of tribal youth in both governments and private sectors.

They were reunited with their family members.