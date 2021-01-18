Visakhapatnam: 939 people receive Covid vaccine on second day

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the coronavirus vaccination process in the district is being carried out successfully.

Visiting the corona vaccination centre at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital here on Sunday, the minister said health workers would be vaccinated in the first phase.

He said the sanitation and police personnel would receive the jab in the next phase. Earlier, the minister interacted with the doctors and the medical staff and enquired if there was any issue they faced post vaccination. He said every person would receive the jab in a phased manner. Srinivasa Rao took stock of the vaccines administered so far and related statistics at VIMS.

VIMS Director K Satya Varaprasad explained to the minister about the vaccination programme in detail.

Appreciating the efforts made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in controlling the pandemic, Srinivasa Rao said the CM continues to handle it effectively.

Among others, Joint Collector P Arun Babu, District Medical and Health Officer P S Surya Narayana, RDO P Kishore accompanied the minister.

Meanwhile, 939 people received the Covid jab in Visakhapatnam on the second day of the immunisation drive.