Visakhapatnam: A 75-ft-long Tiranga rally

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 75th Republic Day pre-celebrations, a 75-ft-long ‘Tiranga’ rally was taken out by Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Spreading awareness about staying united to make India a stronger and prosperous nation, the rally that commenced from the college campus passed through VIP Road, Tycoon junction, Asilmetta junction and GVMC office road and Rama Talkies before concluding back at the college premises.

Along with the college staff, NCC, NSS and Bharat Scouts and Guides cadets participated in the rally. The 4.2-km-long rally was flagged off at the college by its Principal GSK Chakravarty in the presence of other college Principals, staff and 500 students who took part in the rally.