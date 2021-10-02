Visakhapatnam: A dozen O2 plants to meet emergency needs

Visakhapatnam: In a move to cater to any sort of contingency, the hospitals across Visakhapatnam district are getting equipped with required infrastructure. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, oxygen played a crucial role. Given its growing importance, the district administration is paying special attention to the supply of oxygen.



In connection with this, the district machinery intends to set up oxygen generating plants across Visakhapatnam. Apart from the existing 2,000 LPM (litre per minute) plant in King George Hospital, two more plants with 2,000 LPM capacity each would be installed at KGH. With the new plants that are getting grounded, the KGH alone will have 6,000 LPM oxygen plants. At Government Hospital for Mental Care, a 500 LPM oxygen plant will be facilitated for the 100-bed paediatric intensive care unit at Vasishta ward. Currently, work is in progress at the premises.

Apart from these, 1,000 LPM oxygen plant at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, 2,000 LPM at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), 1,000 LPM plant at Government ENT Hospital and 1,000 LPM at Narsipatnam Area Hospital are getting readied.

Additionally, Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital, Araku Area Hospital, Anakapalle District Hospital, Aganampudi CHC Hospital and Paderu District Hospital are getting equipped with oxygen plants varying from 200 to 700 LPM capacity.

The district administration aims to complete the works in a time bound manner. "From erecting the plants to connecting the respective wards with the pipelines and facilitating the beds with oxygen supply, the work that is in progress in different hospitals is expected to be completed by this month end," shares PS Surya Narayana, District Medical and Health Officer, with The Hans India.

Of the dozen oxygen generating plants, four are being established with the support of corporate social responsibility funds from organisations and industries and eight supported by the State Government.