Visakhapatnam: A hamlet cries for identity

Visakhapatnam: In a state where every 50 households are assigned to a village or a ward volunteer to avail benefits of the government schemes at their doorstep, here comes a nondescript hamlet where the inhabitants do not have an Aadhaar card, a voter-identity card, MGNREGA job card or even a ration card. Tucked away in G Madugula mandal of Goduthuru panchayat, Bandulu Panuko village residents have no identity proof despite their presence in the hamlet for over 45 years.

The locals here are deprived of medical and pulse polio immunisation camps. In case of any health emergency, the locals have to trek minimum 20-km carrying the patient on a 'doli' (makeshift swing used as a stretcher) to reach a primary health centre.

"Children born here do not have a birth certificate. We demand the government to assign a village volunteer to us and also implement government schemes introduced as a part of 'Navaratnalu', including pension to the beneficiaries," demands Ch Ranga Rao, a resident of the village.

Sharing her woes, Silukamma, another resident of the hamlet, says: "Even to fetch potable water, we need to trek long distance from our residence. We are largely dependent on cultivation as that is the sole source of income for us. But till date, we have not received any land 'patta' from the government."

The villagers point out that the officials concerned keep visiting the surrounding hills of the hamlet for identifying potential mining leases. "But so far, not a single official stepped into our hamlet to pay heed to our problems," they say.

Those residing at Bandulu Panuko pin hopes on the Integrated Tribal Development Agency officials to pay attention to their woes and help them resolve at the earliest. Officials' apathy pushes these villagers to reside in thatched huts and tiled houses. However, they live nursing a dream that their destiny changes at least in future.