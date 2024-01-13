Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Preliminary arrangements for polls Commence
- Big Tree Quest hunt for green heritage in Nagarkurnool
- Hyderabad: Tree census, drive to save greenery in city
- YS Sharmila to meet Chandrababu Naidu to invite to her son's wedding
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 13 January, 2024
- Visakhapatnam: Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar to address youth on Jan 30
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 13 January 2024
- EV&DM conducts mock drills for fire safety
- National Youth Day held in Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Vizianagaram: Lendi organises Sankranti Sambaralu
Just In
Visakhapatnam: A mentally-disturbed person created flutter
A mentally-disturbed person made the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel jump into action at Visakhapatnam railway station here on Friday.
Visakhapatnam : A mentally-disturbed person made the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel jump into action at Visakhapatnam railway station here on Friday.
An unidentified man climbed atop the roof of the railway station and started threatening to catch power supply wires. The RPF and GRP staff of the railway station reached the spot and tried to bring him down safely.
As soon as the cops identified him, they disconnected the power supply and tried to save him. With this, the man jumped on top of the Puri-Tirupati express train on platform number four.
Finally, with the help of passengers, the police arrested him. His mental condition was found to be unstable and he was shifted to Government Hospital for Mental C are.