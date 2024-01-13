Visakhapatnam: A mentally-disturbed person created flutter

Visakhapatnam : A mentally-disturbed person made the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel jump into action at Visakhapatnam railway station here on Friday.

An unidentified man climbed atop the roof of the railway station and started threatening to catch power supply wires. The RPF and GRP staff of the railway station reached the spot and tried to bring him down safely.

As soon as the cops identified him, they disconnected the power supply and tried to save him. With this, the man jumped on top of the Puri-Tirupati express train on platform number four.

Finally, with the help of passengers, the police arrested him. His mental condition was found to be unstable and he was shifted to Government Hospital for Mental C are.