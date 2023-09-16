Visakhapatnam: Accelerate works at Jagananna Colonies, officials told

Visakhapatnam : Special secretary for Housing B Mohammed Diwan Mydeen said construction of YSR Jagananna Colony houses should be accelerated in the district.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of departments concerned on the progress made in the housing construction in the district at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Friday, the special secretary suggested steps to be taken to create necessary infrastructure in the layouts.

He instructed the officials to provide necessary construction material, including cement, sand, iron and others and directed them to speed up the construction works in coordination with the department officials.

Further, Mohammed Diwan said bank accounts should be opened for all the beneficiaries. He said the main entrance arch should be built at the earliest at all YSR Jagananna Colonies.

Basic facilities like drainage, roads and water supply should be facilitated in the layouts, he stressed.

VMRDA superintending engineer Bhavani Prasad, APEPDCL superintending engineer L Mahendernath, RWS AEs, Des and ward amenity secretaries were present.