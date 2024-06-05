To protect the environment Bhadradri Kothagudem District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth

Kothagudem: Justice Patil Vasanth called on everyone to take care of the plants planted for the sake of environment. World Environment Day was observed on Wednesday under the auspices of District Legal Service Organization Bhadradri Kothagudem On the occasion, Chief Justice of the District, Secretary of the District Judicial Service Organization G. Bhanumathi, Magistrates, PPs and Police officers planted saplings in the premises of the District Court.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice of the District said that the right way to prevent all types of pollution is to protect the plants without polluting the air and water. Everyone should work for climate balance and environment protectionSaid. He said that we should reduce the use of plastic and provide a greener environment for future generations. He said that everyone should plant saplings as a duty to show the uniqueness of the environment. Later, the Chief Justice of the District started the rally from the premises of the District Court by waving the flag. The rally was held till Post Office Centre.

In this program, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, G. Bhanumathi,Magistrates B. Rama Rao, K. Sai Sri, V. Siva Naik, President of Kothagudem Bar Association Lakkineni Satyanarayana, Forest Divisional Officer U. Koteswara Rao, PP Radhakrishnamurthy, PVD Lakshmi, N Lavanya, DSP Abdul Rahman, Cheap Legal Aid Defense Council V. Purushottam Rao, Deputy Council P. Niranjan Rao, Onetown CI Karunakar, Threetown CI Shiva Prasad, Deputy RangeOfficers Venkateshwarlu, MD Satraj Ali, FRO Suresh, Beat Officer Sriramulu, Mendu Rajamallu, lawyers, court staff, forest staff and others participated.







