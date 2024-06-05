PM Modi To Be Sworn In for Third Term On June 8

BJP leader Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term on June 8, sources reveal. The number eight has frequently appeared in Modi's significant events. But what does eight signify in numerology?



According to Noida-based numerologist Rahul Singh, the number 8 represents the planet Saturn and symbolizes justice. "Number eight also signifies Rajyog, a type of auspicious yog in Vedic astrology associated with royal-like benefits. Those with Saturn in exaltation may experience delayed success, but it is often of a very high level, defeating all enemies," Singh explains.

Significant Instances of the Number Eight:

- **Demonetisation:** Announced on November 8 at 8 PM.

- **Digital India Drive:** Launched on September 26, 2015 (2+6=8).

- **Modi’s Birthdate:** September 17 (1+7=8).

Singh notes that the number eight can be significant for anyone, not just those born on the eighth day of the month.

Astrologer Shailendra Pandey adds that eight is also significant for India. "India’s Republic Day on January 26 sums up to eight, marking the day when India became a Republic with the implementation of the Constitution."

Even the year 2024 (2+0+2+4) adds up to eight, indicating a deeper significance behind the June 8 swearing-in ceremony. Singh believes that PM Modi understands the influence of the number eight, and its impact will be evident in his tenure.

Singh describes people influenced by the number eight as hardworking and energetic. Astrologer Pandey emphasizes that the timing and auspicious moment (muhurat) of the oath are crucial, as they will determine the government's future challenges and opportunities.

However, Singh warns that honesty is crucial when harnessing the power of eight. "As a symbol of justice, those influenced by eight must act morally strong. Immoral actions can lead to negative consequences, often impacting health, as Saturn punishes dishonesty," he says.