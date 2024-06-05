  • Menu
Police training on changing laws: District Additional SP CH Rameshwar

Nagar Kurnool district SP office has started the second phase of training program for the police.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool district SP office has started the second phase of training program for the police. On this occasion, Additional SP CH Rameshwar said that awareness training program for the police on the changing laws and sections of India is being conducted under the orders of District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.

He said that as part of the second phase of training program for police officers in the district, 60 police officers were conducted today. In this training program, the police will be made aware of the changing and new laws, especially in India. DCRB DSP satyanaraya and others participated in this program, he said.

