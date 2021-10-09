Visakhapatnam: Accused involved in minor's death arrested

Visakhapatnam: The city police took a 27-year-old man into custody within hours in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl who fell off from a terrace at Saniwada near Aganampudi area in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details with the media here on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said D Naresh had a physical relationship with the minor who was a daughter of a watchman at an apartment complex in the neighbourhood.

The CP said there was continuous communication between the minor and the accused over mobile phone for the past couple of months. During interrogation, the police said, Naresh made the minor view porn videos on a regular basis and trapped her into a relationship. Even on the day she was found dead, the minor met Naresh and spent time with him for a while, the police stated.

While her parents were searching for the daughter, the minor ran to the terrace and jumped off the building out of fear.

When her parents rushed to the spot, the minor was lying in a pool of blood. However, the CP said, the girl was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital.

Cases were registered against the accused under Section-376 of the IPC and Section-6 of POCSO. The accused was sent to judicial remand. DCP Gowthami Sali, ACPs Sriramulu and Sirisha, CI Lakshmi and Dr Raj Kamal attended the conference.