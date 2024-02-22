Visakhapatnam: All India Major Ports Kabaddi Championship from tomorrow

Live
Highlights
Visakhapatnam Port Authority is organising 39th All India Major Ports Kabaddi Championship from February 23 to 25.
Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority is organising 39th All India Major Ports Kabaddi Championship from February 23 to 25. Kabaddi teams from major ports across the country will be participating in the event.
The port officials said the entry is free for the event. The competitions will be organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from 9 am to 8 pm from February 23rd to 25th.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organises All India Major Ports Sports Championship annually. For the year 2023-2024, a number of sports competitions are being organised in cities where major ports are located.
