Visakhapatnam: ‘All sections expressing concern over PM Narendra Modi’s rule’

Visakhapatnam : All sections of people in the country are suffering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, stated AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Highlighting the slogan ‘Save the State - protect the Nation’, the CPI’s bus yatra commenced here on Thursday against the Central government’s anti-people policies and privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarjeet Kaur mentioned that the prices of vegetables and essential commodities have increased and the common people are facing financial burden like never before. She stated that there has been an increase in suicides and atrocities against women across the country and that there is no response from the Prime Minister for the sufferings experienced by the people.

She criticised the Prime Minister for not speaking about the Manipur riots until the no confidence motion was introduced in the Parliament and pointed out that he has not visited Manipur so far. The PM did not do any justice to the sexual harassment of wrestlers, she criticised.

Amarjeet Kaur wondered that even before the elections, Modi himself declared that he would be the Prime Minister again. She said the PM does not believe in the democracy.

The AITUC national general secretary alleged that the promises made in the 2014 elections to bring back black money stashed abroad, create two crore jobs every year and control prices of essential commodities within 100 days remain unfulfilled.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said in the 2024 elections, people should send back Modi to Gujarat. He mentioned that 26 political parties against Modi have come together on one platform and met in Bengaluru and they would hold another meeting in Mumbai soon. Speaking about the State government’s failures, he criticised the YSRCP that Polavaram and Uttarandhra projects were abandoned due to lack of development in the State. CPI assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao said people should teach a befitting lesson to both Central and State governments in the upcoming elections.

CPI State assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy opined that Modi’s rule is good only for Adani and Ambani. He said if the Gangavaram port stops the supply of raw materials to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he warned that the trade unions are ready to sacrifice their life for the VSP.

All India Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah, AITUC State general secretary G Obulesu, AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana criticised the policies of the Central government.