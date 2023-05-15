Visakhapatnam: Alliance Club holds service camp

Visakhapatnam: In summer, people look for coolants like coconut water, ice apple, lemon juice and buttermilk to beat the heat.

To provide a cool relief to the people, the Association of Alliance Clubs International, Marripalem branch, organised a service camp at Marripalem VUDA Layout walking track.

As a part of it, they distributed glasses of buttermilk to over 100 passersby. The programme was sponsored by the club’s past president J Satya Prakash. According to club president UJR Patnaik, the service would continue with club members coming forward to arrange the buttermilk distribution one after the other. Club regional chairman P Muralidharan, secretary K Nageswara Rao, treasurer Lakshmana Rao and others participated in the programme.