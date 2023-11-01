Live
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Senior Women team qualifies for knockouts
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Senior Women team has now qualified for knockouts of the BCCI Senior Women’s Cricket tournament.
Andhra has played six matches. Of them, it has won five matches and entered into the knockouts.
The knockout stage starts from November 3 wherein Andhra will play against Mumbai.
In this connection, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association SR Gopinath Reddy congratulated the team and conveyed best wishes for the knockouts. He encouraged the team to aim for the winners’ trophy.
