RaGa fought against Vedanta to save Odisha’s bauxite reserves: Bhatti

Hyderabad / Bhubaneshwar:Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka warned Odisha voters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Navin Patnaik were harming interests of the people.

“If people of Odisha want their state’s resources to belong to them, then they should vote for INDI alliance”, said Bhatti Vikramarka. “It was Rahul Gandhi who like a warrior opposed and stopped Vedanta company from taking up bauxite mining. When local people launched a fight against Vedanta company, it was Rahul Gandhi who led the people and stopped it,” Bhatti recalled. Because of Rahul’s determined fight to ensure Odisha’s resources belonged to local people, today the bauxite mines are safe, he said.

The Deputy CM addressed a huge public meeting in the jurisdiction of Raigada Lok Sabha seat on Friday. If Adani, Amit Shah, Modi and Naveen Patnaik were on one side, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are on the opposite side contesting against them, he said.

Bhatti appealed to people to vote for the highly educated Congress candidate V S Saptagiri who is contesting from Raigada Lok Sabha seat. He said that Congress party had promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to every woman, additional Rs 1,000 to every SC and ST woman, a dole of Rs 3,000 every month to unemployed youth if it comes to power.